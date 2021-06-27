UBS Group AG Sells 258,445 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258,445 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.27% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

SKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

