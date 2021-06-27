UBS Group AG Sells 3,546 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 222.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,436,000 after buying an additional 345,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 384,879 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCB opened at $53.02 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.30.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

