UBS Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,370 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 1,370 ($17.90) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Libertas Partners reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,539.13 ($20.11).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,413.20 ($18.46) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £71.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,671.60 ($21.84). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,364.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 629 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders have acquired a total of 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889 in the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

