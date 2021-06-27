Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Cut by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $23,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after buying an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $172,032,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $153,942,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after buying an additional 247,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $62,688,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 175,944 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.27, for a total value of $53,886,368.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,671,138.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 592,227 shares of company stock valued at $188,354,375. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $2.99 on Friday, hitting $348.86. 863,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,168. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $356.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.18.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

