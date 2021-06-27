Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Separately, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE:UTL opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Unitil has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.69 million, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.99.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 70.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the first quarter worth $292,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the first quarter worth $564,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the first quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

