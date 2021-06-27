Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.82.

Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.60. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $238.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.24.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Unity Biotechnology by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

