USDX (USDX) Price Tops $0.17

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006519 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000137 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 84.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000237 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

