Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 901 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.21.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $89.32 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $91.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of -66.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

