Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 268,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 836,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,110,000 after buying an additional 18,152 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 44.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 22,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 315.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 68,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 8.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 377,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,916,000 after buying an additional 28,713 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivePerson alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $154,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,974 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $64.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. Equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.