Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.08 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FDS stock opened at $332.08 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $294.17.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,850.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.