Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 4,115.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 366.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 52,433 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Allegion by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,573.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,421 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

