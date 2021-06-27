Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 13,983 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 301.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,983 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $72.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.68.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.91%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.