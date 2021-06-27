Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.57

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.57 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 29458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.
VNDA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.48.
In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
