Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.57

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.57 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 29458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

VNDA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

