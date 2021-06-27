Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1,498.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $238.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $158.13 and a 12-month high of $238.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.