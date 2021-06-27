Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,008,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,521,000 after buying an additional 39,570 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $238.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $158.13 and a twelve month high of $238.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

