Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vaxart currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of VXRT opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxart will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $713,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vaxart by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vaxart by 1,194.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Vaxart by 32.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

