Viacoin (VIA) Trading 31.7% Lower This Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last week, Viacoin has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $25,274.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001356 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.53 or 0.00384219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00011139 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,526 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

