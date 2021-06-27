Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,105 ($27.50).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VCT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Victrex to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Numis Securities raised Victrex to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Get Victrex alerts:

In other Victrex news, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total transaction of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39). Also, insider Martin Court bought 415 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, for a total transaction of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21). Insiders have acquired a total of 427 shares of company stock valued at $927,370 in the last ninety days.

VCT stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,522 ($32.95). 57,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,438.72. Victrex has a 12 month low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,620 ($34.23). The company has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 40.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Victrex’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.