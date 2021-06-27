Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given a $26.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.58.

VFF opened at $10.81 on Friday. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $877.67 million, a PE ratio of 540.77 and a beta of 3.68.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%. Analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Village Farms International by 214.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,316,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,955 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,583,000 after buying an additional 1,580,985 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the first quarter worth $9,642,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 224.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth $5,268,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

