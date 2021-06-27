Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) PT Raised to $20.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 64.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPCE. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 0.36. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. Analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth about $86,506,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth about $13,402,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 28.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,878 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth about $10,160,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 585,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 323,762 shares during the period. 21.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

