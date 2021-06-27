Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.26, but opened at $43.99. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $47.12, with a volume of 873,199 shares.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 45,751 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $1,299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 148,047 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 569.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 115,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $2,371,000. 21.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

