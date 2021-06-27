Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Rating Increased to Hold at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CYBBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Virgin Money UK from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of CYBBF opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.93.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

