Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Boosted by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.2% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

V stock opened at $237.32 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $238.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

