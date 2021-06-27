Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 151 by Jefferies Financial Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 151 ($1.97) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 176.82 ($2.31).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 123 ($1.61) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.26. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 87.11 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Van Boxmeer bought 305,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

