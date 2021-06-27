Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 151 by Jefferies Financial Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 151 ($1.97) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 176.82 ($2.31).
Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 123 ($1.61) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.26. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 87.11 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
