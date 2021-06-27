Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 378,719 shares.The stock last traded at $16.06 and had previously closed at $15.99.

WNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.06 million, a P/E ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $407,810.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $32,662.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,249,353.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Wabash National by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 18,976 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Wabash National by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,815,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after acquiring an additional 473,645 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Wabash National by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

