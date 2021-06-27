Waltonchain (WTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.53 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001492 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $38.53 million and approximately $9.62 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,858.25 or 0.05557671 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00121437 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 82,961,788 coins and its circulating supply is 77,240,756 coins. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.