Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Cut to Hold at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WRTBY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Nordea Equity Research raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

