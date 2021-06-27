Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s (WRTBY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WRTBY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.68. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.86.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

