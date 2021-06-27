WAX (WAXP) Trading 32.3% Lower Over Last Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, WAX has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $155.76 million and $2.07 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0940 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00094366 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,746,772,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,656,963,162 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

