Wedbush Weighs in on BOK Financial Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Wedbush reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for BOK Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BOKF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $90.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.42. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,371.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,284 shares of company stock worth $1,830,238. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

