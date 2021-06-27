Wells Fargo & Company Raises Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Price Target to $38.00

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.78.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

PSXP stock opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $42.17.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 472.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 45,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth $2,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.