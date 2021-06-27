Wells Fargo & Company Trims Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Target Price to $22.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.07 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,273,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,615,000 after acquiring an additional 711,500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,969,000 after purchasing an additional 576,513 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,238.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 291,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 269,914 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,258,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,601,000 after purchasing an additional 483,815 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

