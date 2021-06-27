Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,718 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 34.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Western Digital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $70.75 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.96.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

