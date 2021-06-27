Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Receives $239.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $235.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

