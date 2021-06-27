WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will announce sales of $73.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.80 million. WisdomTree Investments reported sales of $58.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year sales of $299.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.86 million to $306.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $315.06 million, with estimates ranging from $302.14 million to $328.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WETF. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 13.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 412,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $940.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.63. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

