Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.72. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.0559 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.16%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

