Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki Sells 10,700 Shares of Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Stock

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$109,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 452,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,624,471.50.

Shares of Filo Mining stock opened at C$9.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Filo Mining Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$11.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.56.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Filo Mining Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$5.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$5.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$6.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$11.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

