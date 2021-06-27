Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INKAU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INKAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INKAU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,250,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of INKAU opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.80.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

