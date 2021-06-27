Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $983,000 in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 98,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of HumanCo Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,428,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,169,000. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HMCO opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

