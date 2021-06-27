Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,100 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,443,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,837,000 after purchasing an additional 202,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 67,720 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $36,587,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $27,769,000.

BECN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 563,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.19. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

