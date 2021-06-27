Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,695 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,524 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.02.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.