Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,464 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,481.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 707,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,097,000 after purchasing an additional 662,360 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,648,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,449,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,895,000 after purchasing an additional 323,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $112.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $117.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.69.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

