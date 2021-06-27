Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,206 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,206,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -148.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.10.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.