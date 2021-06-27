Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,206 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -148.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.10.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,206,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.