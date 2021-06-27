Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 93.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 330,625 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,142.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,744,356. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

