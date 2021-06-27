Worm Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Worm Capital LLC grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,174 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up 16.7% of Worm Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Worm Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $62,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in Shopify by 101.2% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Shopify by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $175,531,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 45.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $5.45 on Friday, reaching $1,473.54. 1,802,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,030. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,552.23. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $183.20 billion, a PE ratio of 115.48, a PEG ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,226.49.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

