WPP (LON:WPP) Upgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse Group

WPP (LON:WPP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 835 ($10.91). Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WPP. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,037.09 ($13.55).

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 1,002.50 ($13.10) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 983.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £12.07 billion and a PE ratio of -4.13. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38).

In related news, insider Jasmine Whitbread bought 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.91) per share, for a total transaction of £24,729.64 ($32,309.43). Also, insider Keith Weed bought 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 976 ($12.75) per share, for a total transaction of £29,972.96 ($39,159.86). In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,874 shares of company stock worth $7,652,960.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

