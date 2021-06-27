Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Price Tops $247.23 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $84,057.86 and $1,048.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $247.23 or 0.00740564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

