X-CASH (XCASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.58 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. X-CASH has a market cap of $9.58 million and approximately $29,355.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, X-CASH has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00019125 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 61% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,063,351,699 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

