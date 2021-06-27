Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Holdings Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 49,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,744,000 after buying an additional 72,823 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $97,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.21. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $186,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $142,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,071.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,471 shares of company stock worth $10,091,029. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

